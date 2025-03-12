Divorced women entitled to deceased father’s pension, rules SHC

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has ruled that divorced women are entitled to a share of their deceased father’s monthly pension, as long as they do not remarry.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Karim Khan and Justice Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro, issued the ruling on a petitioned filed by a divorced woman.

The court directed the authorities to divide the deceased pensioner’s monthly pension amount among the divorced daughter and other unmarried/widowed daughters.

The high court remarked that understanding the hardships and challenges faced by the divorced and widowed daughters of deceased pensioners, the Ministry of Finance amended the pension rules in 1983, granting divorced daughters the same status as unmarried daughters.

The petitioner had filed a case against provincial authorities in SHC last year, stating that her father retired as an assistant professor from the College Education Department in 1990 and passed away in January 2023.