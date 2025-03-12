Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab to introduce ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ awareness in schools

Punjab To Introduce Good Touch Bad Touch Awareness In Schools

In a significant move towards ensuring the safety of children, the Punjab Home Department has directed the School Education Department to include ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ awareness in school curricula. This initiative aims to educate children about personal safety and help them identify inappropriate behavior, empowering them to report it effectively.

The official notification emphasizes the importance of including ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ awareness in the syllabi for early grades. The department stressed that providing children with the right education on personal safety is an urgent need in today’s society. The move is in line with growing concerns about child sexual abuse and the need to equip children with the knowledge to protect themselves.

According to the memo, after receiving proper education and awareness, children will be able to recognize inappropriate behavior and report it to parents or teachers. The memo further highlights the responsibility of parents and educators in guiding children on how to identify and report such behavior, both at home and outside.

The Punjab government recognizes the lifelong trauma experienced by children who fall victim to sexual exploitation. The memo states that it is the state’s duty to ensure the protection of children and bring offenders to justice. It also stressed that children should be taught not to fear potential perpetrators but to expose them and seek help when necessary.

The Home Department has recommended involving experts in developing the ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ module for school curricula, ensuring that the information provided is accurate and effective. In light of the sensitivity of the issue, the department has called for an immediate strategy to safeguard future generations.

 

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

