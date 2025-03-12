Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab govt to provide grants for non-Muslims on religious festivals

Punjab Govt To Provide Grants For Non Muslims On Religious Festivals

The Punjab government has decided to provide a special grant to non-Muslim citizens on their respective religious festivals, aiming to promote inclusivity and support minority communities.

According to reports, March and April mark the celebration of major religious festivals across various faiths. While Muslims will celebrate Eid after Ramadan, other religious communities will also observe significant events.

  • The Hindu community will celebrate Holi on March 13 and 14.
  • The Sikh community will commemorate Khalsa Janam Din and Vaisakhi on April 14.
  • The Christian community will observe Easter on April 20.

Financial Assistance for Minority Families

Punjab’s Minister for Minority Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Arora, announced that special grants would be provided to members of Sikh, Hindu, and Christian communities during their religious festivals. Under this initiative, financially struggling families from these communities will receive a grant of Rs. 15,000 to help them celebrate their respective occasions with ease.

He further emphasized that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif considers minority communities an integral part of society and is committed to ensuring their rights and well-being.

This initiative is part of the Punjab government’s ongoing efforts to foster religious harmony and support marginalized communities across the province.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

