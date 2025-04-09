Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 9 April 2025 Wednesday

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped in line with a downward trend in the international market. The yellow metal responded to the global price drop, resulting in Rs2000 cut in domestic gold rates.

On April 9, the price of gold per tola has fallen to Rs318,000, and price of 10 grams of gold witnessed Rs1,715 dip, now standing at Rs272,633.

Gold Rates Today

Metal Price Change Gold (1 Tola) Rs318,000 2000 Gold (10 Grams) Rs272,633 1715 Gold (1 Gram) Rs27,263 171.5

In the international market, gold prices per ounce fell by $28, currently hovering at $3,010.

Experts suggest that fluctuations in the global market, including changing investor sentiments and economic indicators, are contributing to the volatility in gold prices.

Gold around $3000 in Int’l Market

Gold dropped over 2% to $2,971, falling below $3,000. Investors moved to the US Dollar amid trade tensions and recession fears.

China imposed a 34% tariff on US imports following Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan. Rising US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar added pressure on gold. Technical outlook suggests a possible further decline unless gold rebounds above $3,000.