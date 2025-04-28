Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 28 April 2025 – Per Tola Gold Price in Lahore, and Karachi

By News Desk
8:32 am | Apr 28, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Hitting 3 Lac Rupees Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged on Monday, April 28, 2025, and price of 24-karat gold per tola stayed firm at Rs348,700.

Price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold hovered around Rs298,950, reflecting no major fluctuations in the domestic market.

The gold rates across key cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar, remained consistent at Rs348,700 per tola.

Today’s Gold Rates

Gold New Price Change
24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs348,700
24K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs298,950

City-Wise Gold Prices

  • Karachi: Rs348,700

  • Lahore: Rs348,700

  • Islamabad: Rs348,700

  • Multan: Rs348,700

  • Peshawar: Rs348,700

Gold continues to serve as a reliable investment avenue, particularly for individuals aiming to protect their wealth against inflation and economic uncertainties.

Experts anticipate that the local bullion market will remain sensitive to global market movements and fluctuations in the domestic currency in the coming days.

