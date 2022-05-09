Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 May 2022
08:38 AM | 9 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 133,500 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 114,460. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 104,921 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 122,374.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Karachi
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Islamabad
|PKR 133,550
|PKR 1,567
|Peshawar
|PKR 133,600
|PKR 1,567
|Quetta
|PKR 133,650
|PKR 1,567
|Sialkot
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Attock
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Gujranwala
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Jehlum
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Multan
|PKR 133,640
|PKR 1,567
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Gujrat
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Nawabshah
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Chakwal
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Hyderabad
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Nowshehra
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Sargodha
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
|Faisalabad
|PKR 133,600
|PKR 1,567
|Mirpur
|PKR 133,500
|PKR 1,567
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Sindh likely to face severe heatwave from May 11: Met office09:53 AM | 9 May, 2022
- Govt to crush Imran Khan’s conspiracy to cause civil war in ...09:24 AM | 9 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:56 AM | 9 May, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 May 202208:38 AM | 9 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz says Maryam said some things at Fateh Jang rally in heat ...11:56 PM | 8 May, 2022
Here’s how Pakistanis are celebrating Mother's Day 2022
09:54 PM | 8 May, 2022
- Mathira jumps into Dania, Aamir Liaquat controversy09:29 PM | 8 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat’s teenage wife Dania Shah bursts into tears while ...08:15 PM | 8 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat unfollows Dania on Instagram after divorce move04:48 PM | 8 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022