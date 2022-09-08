Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 September 2022

07:53 AM | 8 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 September 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs143,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 123,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 113,116 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 131,907.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Karachi PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Islamabad PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Peshawar PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Quetta PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Sialkot PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Attock PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Gujranwala PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Jehlum PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Multan PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Bahawalpur PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Gujrat PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Nawabshah PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Chakwal PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Hyderabad PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Nowshehra PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Sargodha PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Faisalabad PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538
Mirpur PKR 143,900 PKR 1,538

