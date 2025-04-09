Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 9 April 2025

KARACHI – The currency exchange rates remain relatively unchanged today on Wednesday as fluctuations in the global market have had meager impact on local currency values.

In open market, US Dollar (USD) is trading at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs282.2 for selling, UK Pound is being exchanged at Rs366.5 for buying and Rs370 for selling, maintaining its position within the upper band.

Euro (EUR) is priced at Rs310.75 for buying and Rs313.5 for selling, showing minimal fluctuations while Australian Dollar (AUD) has buying rate of Rs175.5 and a selling rate of Rs177.75, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) is valued at Rs199.35 for buying and Rs201.75 for selling.