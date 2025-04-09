Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 9 April 2025

8:48 am | Apr 9, 2025

KARACHI – The currency exchange rates remain relatively unchanged today on Wednesday as fluctuations in the global market have had meager impact on local currency values.

In open market, US Dollar (USD) is trading at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs282.2 for selling, UK Pound is being exchanged at Rs366.5 for buying and Rs370 for selling, maintaining its position within the upper band.

Euro (EUR) is priced at Rs310.75 for buying and Rs313.5 for selling, showing minimal fluctuations while Australian Dollar (AUD) has buying rate of Rs175.5 and a selling rate of Rs177.75, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) is valued at Rs199.35 for buying and Rs201.75 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Rate Selling Rate 
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 310.75 313.5
British Pound Sterling GBP 366.5 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.8 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.6 909.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 724.05 732.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.75 212.75
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 
