Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 27 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 27 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 27, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 221.4 223.85
Euro EUR 221 223.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 254.75 257
U.A.E Dirham AED 62 62.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 58.75 59.3
Australian Dollar AUD 140.44 141.69
Bahrain Dinar BHD 584.02 588.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 161.28 162.63
China Yuan CNY 30.16 30.41
Danish Krone DKK 29.41 29.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.15 29.40
Indian Rupee INR 2.66 2.74
Japanese Yen JPY 1.08 1.14
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 708.46 713.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.38 46.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 126.55 127.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.14 21.44
Omani Riyal OMR 570.08 574.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.33 60.83
Singapore Dollar SGD 155.04 156.34
Swedish Korona SEK 19.99 20.29
Swiss Franc CHF 220.49 222.24
Thai Bhat THB 5.78 5.88

