Currency Rate in Pakistan Today – 4 November 2024

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on November 4, 2024 Monday in open market.

1 USD is 277.25 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 299.90 PKR, 1 British Pound is 355.55 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.25 for buying and 278.75 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.57.