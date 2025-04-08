Gold price decreased by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The impact of a significant decline in gold prices in the global market is now being seen in local bullion markets, leading to a notable decrease in the price of gold in Pakistan.

The price of gold per tola in the country has decreased by Rs2,000, bringing the new price to Rs318,000.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has fallen by Rs1,715, reaching Rs272,633.

A decline in the global market has also been observed, with the price of gold per ounce dropping by 28 dollars, now recorded at 3,010 dollars.

