KARACHI – Due to sustained buying activity by investors, the international bullion market saw a $17 increase in gold prices, bringing the per-ounce rate to $2,900.

Similarly, local gold markets witnessed an upward trend on Monday. The price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,700 per tola, reaching Rs303,200, while the per 10-gram price increased by Rs1,458 to Rs259,945.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged, with per tola silver stable at Rs3,350 and per 10-gram silver at Rs2,872.08.