SHC approves exhumation of Mustafa Amir’ body

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court on Monday ordered the exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s body.

The young boy was brutally killed allegedly by his friend Armaghan in Karachi.

The Sindh High Court has ordered the prime suspect, Armaghan, to be presented tomorrow and approved a judicial magistrate’s request for the exhumation of Mustafa’s body.

During the hearing on the Sindh Prosecutor General’s appeal, the court directed Armaghan’s appearance at 9:30am tomorrow and adjourned proceedings.

It also sought records from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). The prosecutor general has requested the cancellation of the ATC’s ruling against the police party and approval for Armaghan’s physical remand.

In city court, police sought judicial permission for exhumation, which was granted. A medical board has been ordered to oversee the process, collect DNA samples, and conduct a post-mortem.

According to police, modern weapons were recovered from Armaghan’s bungalow. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has been tasked with investigating the source of these weapons. Additionally, the AVCC police have requested FIA’s assistance in analyzing data from the suspect’s recovered laptop.

SSP AVCC Adeel Haider stated that the exhumation aims to confirm the victim’s identity. After DNA testing, the body will be handed over to the family for burial as per their wishes.