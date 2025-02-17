National Assembly passes five bill in 12 minutes

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Monday passed five bills in 12 minutes.

According to reports, the government swiftly passed five bills within 12 minutes during the National Assembly session.

Federal Law Minister first presented the Civil Servants Amendment Bill 2025, which was referred to the standing committee.

Additionally, the assembly approved the Civil Courts Amendment Bill 2024, Pakistan Coast Guard Amendment Bill 2024, and Human Trafficking Prevention Amendment Bill 2025.

The Refugee Smuggling Prevention Amendment Bill 2025 was also presented and approved, along with the Immigration Amendment Bill 2025.

During the bill approvals, opposition parties protested. PTI’s Yusuf Khan pointed out the lack of quorum, temporarily halting the session, but proceedings resumed once quorum was met.