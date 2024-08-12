Search

Pakistan

Pakistani climber Murad Sadpara passes away after Injury on K2 Cleanup Mission

Web Desk
11:21 AM | 12 Aug, 2024
Pakistani climber Murad Sadpara passes away after Injury on K2 Cleanup Mission

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani climber Murad Sadpara has tragically died from injuries sustained while returning from Broad Peak. 

The rescue team confirmed Sadpara's death upon reaching Camp One. The deceased had successfully retrieved the body of Hasan Shagri, who had died last year, from the high altitudes of K2 and brought it to base camp.

He then embarked on a new expedition to Broad Peak with a Portuguese climber. However, the Portuguese climber became ill, leading them to return to base camp.

During their return, Sadpara was critically injured when a rock struck his head at Camp One.

His body has been moved to the Japanese camp and is scheduled to be transported to base camp today, before being flown to Skardu by an army chopper. Two additional climbers have reached base camp by helicopter, and four members of the rescue team departed base camp at 1 a.m. on Monday.

Sadpara also recovered the body of an Afghan mountaineer from Camp Three of K2. He was known for his dual activities of climbing in the summer and driving tractors in the winter. He leaves behind three daughters and a son.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

12:24 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

National Savings Centre announces new rates for Savings schemes

11:42 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Supreme Court reinstates vote recount orders in NA-79, NA-81, and ...

11:21 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Pakistani climber Murad Sadpara passes away after Injury on K2 ...

10:41 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

LCWU dedicates history museum to Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

09:24 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori's replacement likely, says Deputy PM ...

09:09 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

FBISE Class 11 Results 2024 Update

Pakistan

02:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook disruption enters third day in Pakistan

09:04 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

'Fakhr-e-Pakistan' Arshad Nadeem offers Fajr prayer at Raiwind ...

10:29 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Three security personnel martyred, 4 militants eliminated in Khyber ...

12:14 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Olympic Hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand reception in hometown ...

08:49 AM | 12 Aug, 2024

Missile Found in Islamabad’s Golra Sharif; probe underway

08:36 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Free M-Tag announced for vehicles until Aug 15; details inside

Advertisement

Latest

03:17 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Petrol price likely to drop by Rs9 per litre for August 2024

Gold & Silver

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 12 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: