Pakistani climber Murad Sadpara passes away after Injury on K2 Cleanup Mission

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani climber Murad Sadpara has tragically died from injuries sustained while returning from Broad Peak.

The rescue team confirmed Sadpara's death upon reaching Camp One. The deceased had successfully retrieved the body of Hasan Shagri, who had died last year, from the high altitudes of K2 and brought it to base camp.

He then embarked on a new expedition to Broad Peak with a Portuguese climber. However, the Portuguese climber became ill, leading them to return to base camp.

During their return, Sadpara was critically injured when a rock struck his head at Camp One.

His body has been moved to the Japanese camp and is scheduled to be transported to base camp today, before being flown to Skardu by an army chopper. Two additional climbers have reached base camp by helicopter, and four members of the rescue team departed base camp at 1 a.m. on Monday.

Sadpara also recovered the body of an Afghan mountaineer from Camp Three of K2. He was known for his dual activities of climbing in the summer and driving tractors in the winter. He leaves behind three daughters and a son.