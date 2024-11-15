Suzuki GS 150 latest price, two-year 0% markup installment plan

LAHORE – Suzuki motorcycles are making impact in the Pakistan’s two-wheeler market which is dominated by Honda bikes.

The company offers diverse range of models, including the GS-150, catering to various riding needs.

Suzuki GS 150’s exterior offers classic looks with vibrant graphcis on its fuel tank. It is equipped with Retro designed analogue speedometer & techometer.

Suzuki 150 comes with a 4-cooled SOHC engine, an electric start mechanism, and it is known for its energizing performance and is used by moto-vloggers who travel north.

The bike petrol tank has a 12 litre capacity. With its wheelbase is 1,270 mm and 12v battery, it comes with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox system.

A unique dashboard with extra dial graced its head while front round headlamp and comfortable seat make it stand out among others.

Suzuki GS150 Price in Pakistan

In November 2024, Suzuki GS150’s price in Pakistan stands at Rs389,000.

Suzuki GS150 Fuel Average

3o-35Km/L (Varies on handling and bike condition)

Suzuki GS150 Two Years Installment Plan

Pak Suzuki Installment plan is an easy and flexible installment plan for purchasing Suzuki Motorcycle through company owned outlets only.

Under the two-year plan, the buyer will deposit Rs97,250 in wake of down payment. Per month installment will be Rs12,200 till 23rd month while the 24th month installment will be Rs11,150.