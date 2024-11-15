Three-day weekly lockdown announced in Lahore and Multan to combat smog

The Punjab government has declared a health emergency in Lahore and Multan due to the worsening smog crisis, announcing a three-day weekly lockdown and a series of immediate measures to protect public health.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, in a press conference, stated, “The escalating smog levels have forced us to impose a health emergency in Lahore and Multan. Starting this week, a complete lockdown will be observed every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Additionally, construction activities will be halted in both cities until the following Sunday.”

Key Measures Announced

To address the emergency, the following steps have been outlined:

Healthcare Preparedness:

Hospital staff leaves have been canceled, and health desks have been set up to manage smog-related illnesses. Adequate supplies of medicines have been ensured.

Public Guidelines:

Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities unless necessary and to wear masks when stepping out. Motorcycle use is restricted to emergencies only.

Educational Adjustments:

Schools will remain closed for an additional week, while colleges and universities will conduct online classes.

Restaurant Operations:

Restaurants are permitted to operate dine-in services until 4 PM, with takeaway allowed until 8 PM.

Long-Term Policy for Smog Control

Minister Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s long-term efforts to tackle smog:

A 10-year policy has been launched to address the root causes of smog through sustainable urban planning and stricter environmental regulations.

Brick kilns that fail to adopt zig-zag technology are being demolished to reduce industrial emissions.

Policies are being implemented to curb the development of housing societies on agricultural land.

“Smog is not just an environmental issue but a severe public health crisis,” said the minister. “The government is taking immediate and long-term measures to combat this challenge. However, addressing smog requires collective effort and patience.”