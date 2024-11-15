Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Three-day weekly lockdown announced in Lahore and Multan to combat smog

The Punjab government has declared a health emergency in Lahore and Multan due to the worsening smog crisis, announcing a three-day weekly lockdown and a series of immediate measures to protect public health.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, in a press conference, stated, “The escalating smog levels have forced us to impose a health emergency in Lahore and Multan. Starting this week, a complete lockdown will be observed every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Additionally, construction activities will be halted in both cities until the following Sunday.”

Key Measures Announced

To address the emergency, the following steps have been outlined:

Healthcare Preparedness:
Hospital staff leaves have been canceled, and health desks have been set up to manage smog-related illnesses. Adequate supplies of medicines have been ensured.

Public Guidelines:
Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities unless necessary and to wear masks when stepping out. Motorcycle use is restricted to emergencies only.

Educational Adjustments:
Schools will remain closed for an additional week, while colleges and universities will conduct online classes.

Restaurant Operations:
Restaurants are permitted to operate dine-in services until 4 PM, with takeaway allowed until 8 PM.

Long-Term Policy for Smog Control

Minister Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s long-term efforts to tackle smog:

A 10-year policy has been launched to address the root causes of smog through sustainable urban planning and stricter environmental regulations.

Brick kilns that fail to adopt zig-zag technology are being demolished to reduce industrial emissions.

Policies are being implemented to curb the development of housing societies on agricultural land.

“Smog is not just an environmental issue but a severe public health crisis,” said the minister. “The government is taking immediate and long-term measures to combat this challenge. However, addressing smog requires collective effort and patience.”

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 15 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search