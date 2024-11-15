‘Bado Badi’ – Bohemia, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s hilarious chatter leaves fans in fits

LONDON – Self-acclaimed singer Kashif Rana, commonly known as Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, and India’s king of Punjabi rap Bohemia held a hilarious video call left their fans in fits of laugher.

Bohemia can be seen sitting in a restaurant along with his friends when Chahat Fateh Ali Khan was taken on a video call.

During the conversation, Khan sang his most viral version of “Bado Badi” song and the Bohemia’s reaction was hysterically funny.

While exchanging greetings, Khan called Bohemia “Boom Boom” and showered praise on his singing skills.

The hilarious conversation between them has gone viral on social media, drawing funny response from social media users.