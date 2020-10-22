Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed thank fans for sending love & prayers on their marriage
Actor Sana Javed and singer Umair Jaswal recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Karachi.
The couple shared pictures from their wedding nuptials on social media on Tuesday evening. Family, friends and fans took to the couple's Instagram posts and flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.
The newlyweds just posted another beautiful picture together and expressed their gratitude to fans and admirers for sending them love on their marriage.
Thankyou so very much for all the warmth, love, and the heartfelt blessings. 😊 We are blessed to have so many loved ones around us. Means the world to us ❤ We wish we could thank each and every single one of you individually. ❤ Please remember us in your prayers. Lots of love Thankyou and God bless 😊 US
"Thank you so very much for all the warmth, love, and the heartfelt blessings. We are blessed to have so many loved ones around us," wrote Umair.
He continued, "Means the world to us. We wish we could thank each and every single one of you individually. Please remember us in your prayers. Lots of love. Thank you and God bless US."
