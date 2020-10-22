Iqama case: NAB summons Khawaja Asif today
11:10 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif again in iqama case today (Thursday).
According to the details, the anti-corruption watchdog has directed the PML-N leader to bring along the iqama copies.
The Nab authorities, in the notice, have also directed Khawaja Asif to bring the employment application of electric company’s consultant in United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Khawaja Asif remained electric company’s consultant from 2004 to 2018.
-
- TTP’s major terror bid foiled in Balochistan, seize bombs weighing ...12:23 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
-
-
-
-
- Spencer Davis – Bandleader of the Spencer Davis group dies at 8111:22 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
- Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account again11:18 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
-
-
-
- PPP Chairman pledges to ensure GB’s constitutional rights10:00 AM | 22 Oct, 2020