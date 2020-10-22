I'm happy to come out victorious from this battle: Sanjay Dutt defeats cancer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has finally defeated cancer. On the birthday of his twin children, Dutt posted a heartfelt post on Instagram to share the good news with his fans.

“The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid’s birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family,” he said.

Expressing gratitude towards fans and well-wishers, the 'Munna Bhai' star wrote, “This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way.”

Last week, Dutt confirmed on social media that he has cancer. In an Instagram video posted by celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim, the 61-year-old actor flaunted a scar on his head and said that he is positive that he will “beat” the disease soon.

The actor was last seen in Mahesh Butt's 'Sadak 2.' His upcoming films include KGF: Chapter 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prithviraj and Torbaaz.

