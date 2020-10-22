Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account again

Cardi B’s Twitter account is non-existent as of Monday after she deactivated it this weekend because she says her fans are toxic. Cardi has shut down her Twitter account after receiving enormous trolls and criticism from fans regarding her decision to get back with Offset. Before ditching Twitter, the WAP hitmaker attacked her followers on an Instagram Live regarding their resentment over her reconciliation with the Migos rapper a month after filing for divorce. It appears that a lot of her fans are expressing concern regarding her reunion with her husband. Cardi said some have even reached out to her friends, asking them to intervene, suggesting she’s not well for the reconciliation.

The couple were seen to have patched up over Cardi’s birthday weekend and were spotted kissing and hugging in a series of photographs. Some days later, she confirmed that they were back together. She said, “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n**ga up… Then it’s like, I start missing. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend.”

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother f**king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney of something.” Cardi said.

“I’m so tired of people saying I’ve got to continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f**king court clerk put it out there, and because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ I have to address it.”

She also added that she doesn’t understand why if she can work things out with her husband, people still feel entitled to harass him on social media. “To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now,” she said. “I love my fans, and I’m thankful, and I’m grateful for everything you do, but some of you really be acting like I sleep with ya.”

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Cardi had deleted her social media because of probing critics. She deactivated her Instagram account back in February 2019 in response to the backlash from her historic Grammy victory.