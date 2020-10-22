Punjab approves Rs6.14b for NMU

MULTAN – Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid approved a budget of Rs6.14 billion for Nishtar Medical University for the year 2020-21 in the 8th syndicate meeting of the university on Wednesday.

Secretary South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti, NMU Vice-Chancellor Ahmed Ejaz Masood, Dr Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Iftikhar Hussain, MPA Mohammad Salim Akhtar, MPA Sabeen Gul, Industrialist Jalaluddin Rumi, NMU Medical Superintendent Dr Shahid Mahmood Bukhari, Multan Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Dr Asif Ali Khan and other officials were also present in the meeting.

A four-year BS Nursing Course and internship programme was also approved in the meeting.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said our government has granted their legitimate rights to the people of south Punjab, we are trying to provide good quality healthcare services to the people at their doorstep.

The participants also prayed for blessings for the late NMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha who passed away due to Covid-19.