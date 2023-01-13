Farhan Saeed all set make a cameo in 'Meri Shehzadi'

Famed singer, charmer, extraordinary actor and model Farhan Saeed has a knack for nailing each and every performance he gives. His back-to-back stellar performances in Mere Humsafar and Badshah Begum have won hearts across the globe.

Saeed is one of the most versatile actors that the Pakistani entertainment industry has witnessed in recent times. He also featured in his film Tich Button, which has done exceptionally well at the box office.

If rumours are to be believed, the Suno Chanda star is now all set to make a cameo in the drama serial Meri Shehzadi starring Urwa Hocane who is playing Princess Dania. Recently, the Sajni singer took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself in doctor's attire.

"Guess What!?!?" captioned the 38-year old Fans and admirers flooded the comment section with their excitement and enthusiasm over the new role.

On the work front, Saeed has been praised for his performance in Suno Chanda, Love Vaccine and Prem Gali.