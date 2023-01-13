Farhan Saeed all set make a cameo in 'Meri Shehzadi'

Famed singer, charmer, extraordinary actor and model Farhan Saeed has a knack for nailing each and every performance he gives. His back-to-back stellar performances in Mere Humsafar and Badshah Begum have won hearts across the globe.
Saeed is one of the most versatile actors that the Pakistani entertainment industry has witnessed in recent times. He also featured in his film Tich Button, which has done exceptionally well at the box office.
If rumours are to be believed, the Suno Chanda star is now all set to make a cameo in the drama serial Meri Shehzadi starring Urwa Hocane who is playing Princess Dania. Recently, the Sajni singer took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself in doctor's attire.
"Guess What!?!?" captioned the 38-year old Fans and admirers flooded the comment section with their excitement and enthusiasm over the new role.
On the work front, Saeed has been praised for his performance in Suno Chanda, Love Vaccine and Prem Gali.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|237.9
|Euro
|EUR
|269
|271
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|304
|307
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170
|171.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|183
|184.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,600
|PKR 2,060
