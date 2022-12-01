'Don't boycott hard work of 300 people,' Farhan Saeed tells people campaigning against 'Tich Button'

Lollywood actor Feroze Khan's career is spiralling down the rabbit hole ever since domestic violence allegations against him came to light.

The situation has escalated to the point where Khan's latest movie Tich Button is on the verge of a boycott, and if there's anyone overtly panicked, it's none other than Farhan Saeed.

For starters, Urwa Hocane's debut production boasts an ensemble cast of A-list actors including Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussyn, Iman Ali and Feroze Khan in pivotal roles.

Khan, who has been facing allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan, is facing public scrutiny and boycott after submission of evidence by Sultan in court to prove that she was subjected to violence and infidelity. The Romeo weds Heer actor has denied the accusations.

In a recent engagement on Twitter with a fan, the Suno Chanda actor responded to a fan who urged the audience to boycott Tich Button and shared his thoughts on Khan starring in the rom-com.

The Twitter user shared, "I would like to request to you all people. Do not watch this movie Tich Button because it features a 'wife beater'." She went on to tag Khan as well.

The Thodi Der singer then replied, "Well Ayesha, I respect your opinion but before you just put a cross on the hard work of almost 300 people for almost three years, you should know this movie was shot in 2019." Saeed added, "You don’t just cancel the hard work of so many people."

Saeed has urged Pakistani cinema-goers to appreciate the work and effort put in by other actors and crew members into creating and presenting Tich Button after being halted for three years.

In light of the current situation, Khan has yet to produce a powerful and convincing statement proving his innocence.

On the work front, Saeed's recent works include Prem Gali, Love Vaccine, Mere Humsafar and Badshah Begum.