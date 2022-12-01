Platinum Homes, Remounts win in Corps Commander Polo Cup

11:59 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Platinum Homes, Remounts win in Corps Commander Polo Cup
Share

LAHORE – Two important matches were decided on the third day of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Thursday.

Amirreza Behboudi and Bilal Hayat Noon played key roles in Platinum Homes’ narrow 9-7 victory over Guard Group in the first match of the day. Both Amirreza Behboudi and Bilal Hayat Noon displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques to amuse the spectators present on the occasion and thrashed in three tremendous goals each. Agha Musa banged in a beautiful brace and Qadeer Ashfaq converted one goal. For the losing side, Taimur Ali Malik played well and hammered a hat-trick of goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Hamza Ejaz also contributed well by scoring two goals each Team Guard Group. John Fisher and Manuel Carranza officiated the match as field umpires.

The second match of the day saw Remounts outpacing Diamond Paints by a good margin of 7-3. Raja Taimur Nadeem was player of the day as he did magic with mallet and polo pony and also converted fabulous five goals while his teammates Muhammad Naeem and Shahzad slammed in one goal apiece. Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) played well and malleted two tremendous goals while Mir Shoaib Ahmed converted one goal for Diamond Paints. Two important matches of the prestigious tournament will be played today (Friday). 

More From This Category
Sandeep Singh Bhatti to be a part of Tyson Fury's ...
10:12 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Inaugural ILT20 to roll into action from January ...
09:49 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
Ten-member Golf club teams to engage in combat at ...
08:56 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
British High Commissioner to Pakistan takes ...
02:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG, 1st Test: England break 112-year-old ...
04:33 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG: First Pakistan vs England Test starts ...
09:05 AM | 1 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shehnaaz Gill shares romantic photos with Vicky Kaushal
09:22 PM | 1 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr