Newlyweds Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan share their beautiful lovestory
Share
The latest couple in town aka trending influencer couple Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan recreate their first picture together on their Baraat day.
Recreating their first interaction, Azlan took to his Instagram handle are narrated his story about how he went to a dentist for scaling and eventually fall in love with his doctor.
'How it started Vs how it’s going! P.S: One tip to all the boys, Please never miss your dentist appointment. ????', captioned the groom.
View this post on Instagram
For those unversed, Azlan Shah is a social media influencer and a YouTuber widely acknowledged for his love for exotic and wild animals. The self-proclaimed animal enthusiast has 341K subscribers on YouTube.
On the other hand, Warisha Javed Khan gained popularity with her quirky TikTok videos and her resemblance with actress Sadaf Kanwal.
Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share ... 12:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Congratulations are in order for the newest pair of Lollywood, Azlan Shah and Warisha Javed, as they have tied the knot ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Fire guts scores of stalls in Islamabad’s Sunday market09:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- PM's son Suleman Shehbaz set to return home after four years in ...09:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
-
- President Alvi proposes early closure of business markets to save ...08:34 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Imran Khan intends to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies within a few ...08:15 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ becomes Google’s most searched movie ...06:38 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Hira Mani slays fashion goals with friends in latest video07:57 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
-
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022