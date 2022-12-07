Newlyweds Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan share their beautiful lovestory
Web Desk
09:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Newlyweds Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan share their beautiful lovestory
Source: Instagram
Share

The latest couple in town aka trending influencer couple Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan recreate their first picture together on their Baraat day.

Recreating their first interaction, Azlan took to his Instagram handle are narrated his story about how he went to a dentist for scaling and eventually fall in love with his doctor.

'How it started Vs how it’s going! P.S: One tip to all the boys, Please never miss your dentist appointment. ????', captioned the groom.

For those unversed, Azlan Shah is a social media influencer and a YouTuber widely acknowledged for his love for exotic and wild animals. The self-proclaimed animal enthusiast has 341K subscribers on YouTube.

On the other hand, Warisha Javed Khan gained popularity with her quirky TikTok videos and her resemblance with actress Sadaf Kanwal. 

Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share ... 12:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022

Congratulations are in order for the newest pair of Lollywood, Azlan Shah and Warisha Javed, as they have tied the knot ...

More From This Category
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ becomes Google’s ...
06:38 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Hira Mani slays fashion goals with friends in ...
07:57 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Ayesha Omar’s new workout video goes viral
06:25 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Sami Khan and Sonya Hussyn win hearts with BTS ...
05:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Ayeza Khan expresses gratitude during her award ...
07:02 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Hina Ashfaq dances to Madhuri Dixit's iconic ...
04:43 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Newlyweds Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan share their beautiful lovestory
09:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr