Newlyweds Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan share their beautiful lovestory

The latest couple in town aka trending influencer couple Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan recreate their first picture together on their Baraat day.

Recreating their first interaction, Azlan took to his Instagram handle are narrated his story about how he went to a dentist for scaling and eventually fall in love with his doctor.

'How it started Vs how it’s going! P.S: One tip to all the boys, Please never miss your dentist appointment. ????', captioned the groom.

For those unversed, Azlan Shah is a social media influencer and a YouTuber widely acknowledged for his love for exotic and wild animals. The self-proclaimed animal enthusiast has 341K subscribers on YouTube.

On the other hand, Warisha Javed Khan gained popularity with her quirky TikTok videos and her resemblance with actress Sadaf Kanwal.