Farhan Saeed to take legal action against anyone pirating 'Tich Button'
Farhan Saeed has threatened legal action against anyone who tries to pirate his latest film Tich Button.
Produced by Urwa Hocane, the rom-com stars Feroze Khan, Sonya Hussyn, Iman Aly and Saeed in pivotal roles.
Taking to Twitter, the Suno Chanda actor stated, "To all the people who are pirating and sharing the link of Tich Button, you are not ready to face the punishment of this criminal offence."
He added, "So kindly stop before we take action against you and come after you. Please remove all of them and don’t share further."
Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed,Tich Button was slated for a release on Eid al-Fitr in 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The film's release comes after multiple controversies, be it Sonya Hussyn filing a law-suit against producer Urwa Hocane or Feroze Khan getting called out by the internet because of alleged abuse on ex-wife Aliza Shah.
