LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of celebrating and honoring Pakistani talent!

KARACHI – The LUX Style Awards (LSA) has continued to be the pinnacle of talent recognition in Pakistan for the last 21 years. The annual award ceremony has remained committed to the entertainment industry and served the people of our country by acknowledging the commendable work of their favorite artists during the previous year. The awards empower diverse voices across Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting local talent and putting our stars on the world map.

Asima Haq, Beauty and Wellbeing and Personal Care Pakistan Head, Unilever Pakistan, said, “As we stay true to this vision, we also realize that our country is facing one of the biggest calamities of all time. We want to use this stage to also support Pakistanis whose lives have been impacted by the floods. To this end, Unilever Pakistan has contributed close to USD 1 Million in rehabilitation efforts aimed at creating climate resilient infrastructure, sustainable housing and microfinance for re-enabling lost livelihoods with the hope that this gesture will support the flood victims as they rebuild their lives.”

With this sentiment, LSA will acknowledge the hard work of the entertainment industry in a befitting manner and light up its stage to bring positivity and hope to all Pakistanis.