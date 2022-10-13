LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of celebrating and honoring Pakistani talent!

08:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of celebrating and honoring Pakistani talent!
Share

KARACHI – The LUX Style Awards (LSA) has continued to be the pinnacle of talent recognition in Pakistan for the last 21 years. The annual award ceremony has remained committed to the entertainment industry and served the people of our country by acknowledging the commendable work of their favorite artists during the previous year. The awards empower diverse voices across Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting local talent and putting our stars on the world map.

Asima Haq, Beauty and Wellbeing and Personal Care Pakistan Head, Unilever Pakistan, said, “As we stay true to this vision, we also realize that our country is facing one of the biggest calamities of all time. We want to use this stage to also support Pakistanis whose lives have been impacted by the floods. To this end, Unilever Pakistan has contributed close to USD 1 Million in rehabilitation efforts aimed at creating climate resilient infrastructure, sustainable housing and microfinance for re-enabling lost livelihoods with the hope that this gesture will support the flood victims as they rebuild their lives.”

With this sentiment, LSA will acknowledge the hard work of the entertainment industry in a befitting manner and light up its stage to bring positivity and hope to all Pakistanis.

More From This Category
‘Joyland’: First Pakistani Cannes winner gets ...
07:45 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Hina Ashfaq in gym wear sets the internet on fire
06:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Romaisa Khan's new TikTok video goes viral
04:38 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Esra Bilgiç’s new bold photo sets internet on ...
04:13 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Maira Khan's new video breaks the internet
05:37 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's pictures from US ...
03:42 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
LUX Style Awards 2022 - Entering 3rd decade of celebrating and honoring Pakistani talent!
08:40 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr