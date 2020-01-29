Sarfaraz Ahmed blessed with a baby girl

Former cricket captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed and his wife Syeda Khushbakht want you to meet their newest family member!

The star shared a picture of the newborn in the arms of his son, Abdullah, on Twitter.

Blessed with a baby girl ! Alhamdulliah, Ma Sha Allah ! pic.twitter.com/c6g4sn60Bo — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 28, 2020

“Blessed with a baby girl, Alhamdullilah, MashaAllah!” he said.

The cricketer’s post has since then been flooding with prayers and congratulatory messages for his newborn.

Sarfaraz got married to Syeda Khushbakht in 2015 and this is the couple's second child together.

Many congratulations to the happy couple!