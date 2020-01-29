Shahbaz Shigri's recent post about Aima Baig will make your heart melt
We all know that couple on social media: They barrage us with #tbts of their last vacation and over-fawning anniversary posts, and they love reminding followers that they’re #couplegoals personified.
Now it seems like we have a new loved up duo in town, and even if they’re not officially together, the two aren't so shy about popping a gushing, loved-up, adorable post on our feeds.
It's pretty much impossible to look at Shahbaz Shigri's Instagram account without seeing a lot of photos of him with his lady love Aima Baig.
Shahbaz took to Instagram to post a photo with the singer along with a caption dripping in sweetness.
View this post on Instagram
That smile. That damn smile. It'll be the end of me, and if it will, then what a glorious end it shall be. Partner in crime, homie, companion and a whole bunch of other things which, if I began listing down, would turn up the cringe level to a million. @aima_baig_official I'm cheesy, but not that cheesy. #betterhalf❤️ #embracethecringe
“That smile. That damn smile. It’ll be the end of me, and if it will, then what a glorious end it shall be. Partner in crime, homie, companion and a whole bunch of other things which, if I began listing down, would turn up the cringe level to a million." wrote Shahbaz.
Love is in the air!
The rumour mill started churning when the two were spotted at the PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week back in September 2019. Shigri sat front row at the Fahad Hussyn show, which Aima was a part of. “Pretty sure the ramp was on fire while she was on,” he wrote, posting a picture of the two taken after the show.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
