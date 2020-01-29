Grammys 2020 dedicated to late NBA star Kobe Bryant
Web Desk
02:08 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Grammys 2020 dedicated to late NBA star Kobe Bryant
Share

LOS ANGELES - Grammys 2020 kicked off on a different note this time as L.A mourned over the sudden death of NBA star Kobe Bryant. The 41-year old passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, leaving celebrities and fans in tears and shock.

“We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. Earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero,” said the event’s host Alicia Keys, standing at the stage set up in Staples Center where Bryant had once made history.

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, teenage daughter ... 12:35 PM | 27 Jan, 2020

CALIFORNIA - Nine people, including US basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna, have been killed ...

“And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” added Keys.

Earlier, this year’s top nominee Lizzo lit up the stage with top hits as celebrities remembered Bryant. The show performances afterwards included Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and others.

More From This Category
Hira Mani shares emotional note on her parents' ...
11:26 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
Saba Qamar to play opposite Syed Jibran in her ...
03:19 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Priyanka Chopra in final talks to join The Matrix ...
03:19 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love on ...
02:49 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin passes away in ...
02:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Grammys 2020 dedicated to late NBA star Kobe ...
02:08 PM | 29 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani shares emotional note on her parents' wedding anniversary
11:26 AM | 30 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr