Grammys 2020 dedicated to late NBA star Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES - Grammys 2020 kicked off on a different note this time as L.A mourned over the sudden death of NBA star Kobe Bryant. The 41-year old passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, leaving celebrities and fans in tears and shock.

“We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. Earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero,” said the event’s host Alicia Keys, standing at the stage set up in Staples Center where Bryant had once made history.

“And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” added Keys.

Earlier, this year’s top nominee Lizzo lit up the stage with top hits as celebrities remembered Bryant. The show performances afterwards included Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and others.