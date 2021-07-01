HSY And Resham to rock the stage with killer dance moves

Pakistani stars HSY and Resham are all set to dazzle the audience as they gear up for a power-packed performance at the 5th Kashmir Hum Style Awards.

The ace designer HSY has lately been dabbling in diverse roles as he made his smashing acting debut in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.

With award's preparations in full swing, the dynamic duo is all prepared to set the stage on fire with their powerful performance and killer dance moves.

Turning to his Instagram handle, HSY gave a sneak peek of his and Resham's spectacular dance that has started doing rounds on the internet.

"Practice. Practice. Practice. With the beautiful @therealresham. ", he captioned

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

Not much details have been revealed about the Kashmir Hum Style Awards