HSY And Resham to rock the stage with killer dance moves
Web Desk
06:47 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
HSY And Resham to rock the stage with killer dance moves
Share

Pakistani stars HSY and Resham are all set to dazzle the audience as they gear up for a power-packed performance at the 5th Kashmir Hum Style Awards.

The ace designer HSY has lately been dabbling in diverse roles as he made his smashing acting debut in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat

With award's preparations in full swing, the dynamic duo is all prepared to set the stage on fire with their powerful performance and killer dance moves.

Turning to his Instagram handle, HSY gave a sneak peek of his and Resham's spectacular dance that has started doing rounds on the internet.

"Practice. Practice. Practice. With the beautiful @therealresham. ", he captioned

Not much details have been revealed about the Kashmir Hum Style Awards

HSY pens a heartwarming note after meeting with ... 06:57 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

Ace couturier and entertainment host Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) has many jewels to his crown, but recently he was ...

More From This Category
Famed TV actor Anwar Iqbal passes away
05:13 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
Sonya Hussyn claps back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy
04:30 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
Zara Noor Abbas questions the treatment pregnant ...
03:30 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
Ranveer Singh's Gucci photoshoot breaks the ...
03:09 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
‘Ainak Wala Jin’ returns to screens as ...
02:35 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
Sarwat Gilani addresses the backlash over praise ...
10:59 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
HSY And Resham to rock the stage with killer dance moves
06:47 PM | 1 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr