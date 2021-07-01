PITB & PSEB to work on capacity building in ICT sector as MoU signed

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) have signed an MoU for the facilitation and promotion of local IT industry, startups and freelancers.

The ceremony, presided over by Minister for IT and Higher Education Punjab Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz as the chief guest, was held at Arfa Software Technology Park and the MoU was signed by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and MD PSEB Osman Nasir. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director PSEB Sulman Hasan and other senior officials were also present at the occasion.

According to the MoU, PSEB and PITB will collaborate on promotion of local IT industry, entrepreneurship and incubation center development programs. The two organizations will also collaborate on soft skills, language, and technology training programs for ICT companies across the province.

Speaking at the occasion Minister for IT and Higher Education Punjab Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz stated that such collaborations lead to lucrative opportunities and greater ICT interventions. “Strengthening the freelance industry through ICT initiatives would help pave the path to economic stability and national prosperity,” he commented.

“PITB will work closely with PSEB to market and extend all possible support to the freelancing talent and start-ups in Punjab through PITB’s initiatives while initiating new projects as well. We will also work on capacity building of local entrepreneurs through business and sales training activities,” Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor stated.

Appreciating PITB’s role in developing the IT and freelance industry in Pakistan, MD PSEB Osman Nasir said that PSEB shall market and extend all possible support to the freelancing talent and start-ups in Punjab.

The two organizations aim to work on transfer of knowledge in the felid of IT. They would also work on increasing the academia and industry linkages so that both academia and industry can better understand each other’s needs.