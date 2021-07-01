Zulfi Bukhari sends defamation notice to Bilawal over remarks about alleged Israel visit
Share
Former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari on Thursday served a legal notice of £100 million on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Bukhar has sent the defamation notice after the PPP chief’s comments over reports about former’s alleged visit to Israel.
Lashing out at the PTI government, Bilawal in a presser on June 28 said that the details of Bukhari’s alleged visit to Israel must be disclosed.
He said that an aircraft as per reports flew Israel from Pakistan, adding that the government must issued a clarification in this regard.
The former aide of Imran Khan, in a tweet, said that after consultations with his legal team, he decided to move ahead with defamation proceedings against the PPP chairman over his "irresponsible remarks".
"His poor understanding about most things again made him blurt out things fed to him, provoking issues he knows nothing about," Bukhari wrote.
In the notice, Zulfi Bukhar has asked Bilawal to applogise over national media and propose payment for damages caused to ex-aide’s reputation.
The legal notice also states that legal action would be taken against Bilawal if he fails to do the above in 14 days.
Zulfi Bukhari dispels reports of secret visit to ... 05:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, has once again dispelled rumours ...
- Balochistan suspends 70 paramilitary troops for refusing COVID-19 ...08:14 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- PITB & PSEB to work on capacity building in ICT sector as MoU signed07:41 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Zulfi Bukhari sends defamation notice to Bilawal over remarks about ...07:21 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
-
- Pet owners ‘are infecting their cats and dogs with COVID-19’06:20 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Famed TV actor Anwar Iqbal passes away05:13 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Sonya Hussyn claps back at Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy04:30 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- Zara Noor Abbas questions the treatment pregnant women get in ...03:30 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021