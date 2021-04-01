HSY pens a heartwarming note after meeting with Pakistan Army chief
Ace couturier and entertainment host Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) has many jewels to his crown, but recently he was over the moon and expressed his utmost happiness after meeting Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa.
Turning to his Twitter handle, the 44-year-old praised COAS Bajwa. Further, he revealed opened about his own family members who served in the army.
"It was a huge honor to get to meet Chief of the Army General Bajwa. My mammoos and chachas have all served with honor and dignity in the Pakistan Army, the Air force and the Pakistan Navy. I have seen first hand their dedication and commitment and their willing to put their lives in danger to protect and safeguard our Country."
View this post on Instagram
Further, he got candid about some memories in a heartwarming note, the designer wrote, "I have always held the armed forces in the highest regard and was humbled to have met Gen Bajwa at the Pride of Pakistan Pavilion. Long live Pakistan."
On the work front, HSY is currently winning praises with his drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat where Shehryar Munawar is paired opposite the uber-talented Maya Ali.
