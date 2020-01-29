Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin passes away in Peshawar
Share
PESHAWAR - Noor Jehan, the paternal cousin of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has passed away, family sources confirmed the news on Tuesday (yesterday).
Jehan’s younger brother, Mansoor Ahmed while confirming the news of her sister’s death said she had been fighting cancer for a long time. Bollywood superstar’s cousin resided in the Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar.
Noor Jehan, had previously made headlines when she filed her nomination papers to contest 2018’s General Elections as an independent candidate from PK-77 constituency a year-and-a-half ago.
She previously visited the Bollywood superstar twice and the family maintains close contact with their relatives across the border. Shah Rukh also visited Peshawar along with his parents twice during his childhood as well.
Rest in Peace!
-
- European Parliament approves Brexit agreement with London09:41 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
- First ever Pak-Africa Trade Conference begins in Kenya today09:02 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
- Govt constitutes technical committee to monitor spread of coronavirus.08:36 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
- PTI govt opens process for privatisation of public entities09:55 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- Saba Qamar to play opposite Syed Jibran in her next movie03:19 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- Priyanka Chopra in final talks to join The Matrix 403:19 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love on MPTH's team02:49 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019