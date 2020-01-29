Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin passes away in Peshawar
Web Desk
02:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin passes away in Peshawar
Share

PESHAWAR - Noor Jehan, the paternal cousin of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has passed away, family sources confirmed the news on Tuesday (yesterday).

Jehan’s younger brother, Mansoor Ahmed while confirming the news of her sister’s death said she had been fighting cancer for a long time. Bollywood superstar’s cousin resided in the Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

Noor Jehan, had previously made headlines when she filed her nomination papers to contest 2018’s General Elections as an independent candidate from PK-77 constituency a year-and-a-half ago.

She previously visited the Bollywood superstar twice and the family maintains close contact with their relatives across the border. Shah Rukh also visited Peshawar along with his parents twice during his childhood as well.

Rest in Peace!

More From This Category
Hira Mani shares emotional note on her parents' ...
11:26 AM | 30 Jan, 2020
Saba Qamar to play opposite Syed Jibran in her ...
03:19 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Priyanka Chopra in final talks to join The Matrix ...
03:19 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love on ...
02:49 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani cousin passes away in ...
02:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
Grammys 2020 dedicated to late NBA star Kobe ...
02:08 PM | 29 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani shares emotional note on her parents' wedding anniversary
11:26 AM | 30 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr