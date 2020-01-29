ECC likely to approve hike in gas prices today
10:00 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
ECC likely to approve hike in gas prices today
ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will preside over the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

According to media reports, a six-point agenda would be discussed during the meeting.

The ECC is expected to approve hike in gas prices. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has already proposed a 214 percent hike in gas prices.

The ECC is likely to approve $100 million for the Pakistan Mortgage Refinery Company while a supplementary grant of Rs80 million for the finance ministry and a supplementary grant of Rs100 million for the e-governance programme is also included in the agenda of the meeting.

