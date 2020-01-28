Huawei allowed to play limited role in building UK's 5G network

LONDON – The UK government on Tuesday gave a go ahead to leading Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei for a limited role in the country’s 5G network.

The National Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the decision, shortly after Huawei was allowed a limited 5G role in the European Union.

"We want world-class connectivity as soon as possible but this must not be at the expense of our national security," Britain´s Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan said while talking about the high-speed networks.

"High risk vendors never have been and never will be in our most sensitive networks," she said.

The Chinese firm hailed the decision taken by the British government despite a pressure being put by the US to sideline Huawei on the basis of security concerns.

“Huawei is reassured by the UK government´s confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track," said Huawei Vice-President Victor Zhang.

"This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future."

It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market, he added.

“We have supplied cutting-edge technology to telecoms operators in the UK for more than 15 years. We will build on this strong track record, supporting our customers as they invest in their 5G networks, boosting economic growth and helping the UK continue to compete globally.”

“We agree a diverse vendor market and fair competition are essential for network reliability and innovation, as well as ensuring consumers have access to the best possible technology.”