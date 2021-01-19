PITB-BOP ink MoU to set up citizen facilitation booths at e-Khidmat Centers across Punjab
10:16 AM | 19 Jan, 2021
LAHORE - To facilitate citizens and enhance public service delivery at Punjab government’s e-Khidmat Centers, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Bank of Punjab (BOP) signed MoU on Monday at Arfa Software Technology Park. According to the Agreement, the BOP will setup permanent booths in collaboration with PITB in all the e-Khidmat Centers across the province.  

The MoU was signed by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and President & CEO BOP Zafar Masud. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, ADG PITB Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, and other senior officials from the two organizations were also present at the ceremony. 

On this occasion, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor stated that initially collection for the e-Stamping system will be commenced while more services will be added at e-Khidmat centers as per requirements. This will ensure transparency and a hassle-free payment process under one roof, he added.

President & CEO BOP Zafar Masud said that through BOP’s collection booths, the citizens will be able to make payments on the spot through cash, cheque, pay the order, and demand draft. Additionally, it will help all the stakeholders save time and assure timely delivery of the service,” he concluded.

