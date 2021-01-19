PPP's Ameer Ali Shah wins Umerkot by-polls

HYDERABAD - PPP's Ameer Ali Shah has won the by-polls in PS-52.

According to unofficial results of 128 polling stations, Shah got over 58,968 votes against GDA’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who could only receive 30,832 votes.

The provincial assembly seat (Umarkot-II) fell vacant after Syed Ali Mardan Shah died of cardiac arrest on January 19, 2019.