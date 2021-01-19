PPP's Ameer Ali Shah wins Umerkot by-polls
11:09 AM | 19 Jan, 2021
Share
HYDERABAD - PPP's Ameer Ali Shah has won the by-polls in PS-52.
According to unofficial results of 128 polling stations, Shah got over 58,968 votes against GDA’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who could only receive 30,832 votes.
The provincial assembly seat (Umarkot-II) fell vacant after Syed Ali Mardan Shah died of cardiac arrest on January 19, 2019.
- Sindh Wildlife Dept rescues two blind Indus dolphins near Rohri canal ...11:52 AM | 19 Jan, 2021
- Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants11:28 AM | 19 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan reports 58 Covid-19 fatalities, death toll crosses 11,00011:24 AM | 19 Jan, 2021
- PPP's Ameer Ali Shah wins Umerkot by-polls11:09 AM | 19 Jan, 2021
- PITB-BOP ink MoU to set up citizen facilitation booths at e-Khidmat ...10:16 AM | 19 Jan, 2021
Watch – Why Hareem Shah slapped Mufti Abdul Qavi?
08:23 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Nora Fatehi 'had fun last night' with Turkish chef Burak in Dubai ...07:29 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Mahira Khan recovers from COVID-19 infection, announces return to TV ...04:41 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani actor Huma Nawab loses Rs0.2 million to online scammers04:10 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021