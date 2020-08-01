Pakistan's hockey hero dies in road accident
Web Desk
12:45 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
LAHORE – Former Pakistani Olympic hockey champion Muhammad Asad Malik has died aged 78 following a road accident in Pakistan earlier this week.

Malik lost his life in a road accident on Monday (July 27) in the town of Sharaqpur Sharif, some 40 kilometers away from Punjab capital city Lahore.

According to reports, Asad’s daughter was injured in the same incident and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Malik was a triple Olympian and was an integral part of the Pakistani team that earned gold at Mexico City 1968.

He scored the winning goal of the final against Australia, with Pakistan claiming a 2-1 victory.

As well as winning gold in Mexico, Malik claimed silver at both the Tokyo 1964 and Munich 1972 Olympic Games, where Pakistan were beaten in the final by India and West Germany respectively.

Malik did not just enjoy Olympic success, also achieving a trio of medals at the Asian Games.

He won gold at Jakarta 1962 and Bangkok 1970, having taken silver at the 1966 event in Bangkok. 

