PM Imran prays for safety of frontline fighters against COVID-19 in Eid message
ISLAMABAD – Felicitating the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the day was a reminder to reiterate resolve for facing all the problems with strong determination and without evading greater sacrifices in its way.
In his message on Eid ul Azha being observed across the country on Saturday, the prime minister said that the country was passing through a critical phase due to coronavirus pandemic which had emerged as a greater challenge to the whole humanity.
He appealed to the nation to observe all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while sacrificing animals besides, taking special care for the needy and poor on the occasion.
The prime minister also prayed for the safety of all people in the country confronting the coronavirus challenge and prayed to Allah Almighty to reward them for their great efforts.
He also felicitated the Muslim Ummah on this august occasion.
-
