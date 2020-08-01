PM Imran prays for safety of frontline fighters against COVID-19 in Eid message
Associated Press of Pakistan
02:49 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
PM Imran prays for safety of frontline fighters against COVID-19 in Eid message
Share

ISLAMABAD – Felicitating the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the day was a reminder to reiterate resolve for facing all the problems with strong determination and without evading greater sacrifices in its way.

In his message on Eid ul Azha being observed across the country on Saturday, the prime minister said that the country was passing through a critical phase due to coronavirus pandemic which had emerged as a greater challenge to the whole humanity.

He appealed to the nation to observe all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while sacrificing animals besides, taking special care for the needy and poor on the occasion.

The prime minister also prayed for the safety of all people in the country confronting the coronavirus challenge and prayed to Allah Almighty to reward them for their great efforts.

He also felicitated the Muslim Ummah on this august occasion.

More From This Category
Sindh CM grants special remission for prisoners
09:19 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
Pakistan, Turkey to stay in close contact on all ...
08:38 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
Coronavirus — Kuwait bans flights to 31 ‘high ...
11:03 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Eidul Azha — CM Sindh grants 90 days special ...
09:46 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
COAS Bajwa visits troops along LoC on Eid day, ...
05:54 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
Chinese defence attaché visits ISPR to ...
05:15 PM | 1 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Ertuğrul' stars Engin Altan Düzyatan & Esra Bilgic wish Eid Mubarik to Pakistan
04:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr