Pakistani celebrities welcome New Year in style

A year full of bittersweet moments, achievements, and losses, 2022 has been nothing less than a blessing in disguise for the Pakistani showbiz industry as giants from different categories made the nation proud on different occasions.

Being one of the most anticipated times of the year, Lollywood actors were excited to step into 2023 with positive energy, love, and happiness. Surrounded by friends and family, these stars celebrated New Year with zeal and zest.

Just like everyone else around the world, Pakistani stars shared heartfelt and warm wishes for their fans on official social media accounts. Actors including Humayun Saeed, Urwa Hocane, Madiha Rizvi, Alyy Khan, Hira and Mani, Fahad Mustafa, Anmol Baloch, Ayesha Omar, Feroze Khan, Humaima Malick, Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor, Hina Altaf, Nimra Khan, Naumaan Ijaz, Amar Khan, and many more had taken the internet by storm with their warm wishes.

The power couple of Lollywood, Hira and Mani, came through with the most captivating way to celebrate new year's night with an unusual dinner in the air, quite literally. The couple took to Instagram to share a video of themselves mid-air enjoying the once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hira captioned the post, "Happy new year sweetheart thank you tum ne ye kerliyaaaaaa [Thank you for doing this]"

The most loved star siblings of Pakistani industry, Humaima Malick and Feroze Khan, posed together for breathtaking pictures. Khan captioned the Instagram post, "HAPPY NEW YEAR GUYS, LOVE THE ONES AROUND YOU."

Fashion icon of Pakistan, Ayesha Omar, is bringing "only love" into 2023 with a live Instagram session of herself.

Straight out of a fairytale, actress Anmol Baloch gave aesthetic picture goals for netizens saying, "ALLAH has given me victory over many things over the past years and I have a lot to be thankful for. I am happy ,healthy,and I am loved and I am what I am .GRATEFUL TO ALLAH EVERY DAY I LIVE"

The undisputed power couple of Lollywood, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor gave major couple goals for netizens. Khan posted a picture of herself hugging her darling husband and captioned the post, "Stepping into the year 2023 with lots of love and care… for myself and the people around me!"

Actress Urwa Hocane was a vision in white as she "watched the last sunset of 2022." The diva stated, "I feel Gratitude & Peace from every cell of my being! Alhumdulillah for everything I lived, experienced & felt this year & I look forward to the next year with a heart full of Love! May 2023 bring us all more Health, Healing & Peace!"

Actress Hina Altaf said "Good bye 2022" with a beautiful video of her stellar year and memories.

Actress Nimra Khan posted a video of herself with heartwarming wishes for everyone on Instagram.

Megastar Naumaan Ijaz posed alongside his family and stated, "Kal 365 pages ki nai kitab khul rahe ha koshish kejeay is mei achi khobsorat positive bateen hum lekhaen. Hamarri taraf sey ap sab ko neya saal khushion aur sehat se bahrpor saal mubarak ho. Allah hum sab pe karam farmaen. ameen."

The favorite couple of Lollywood, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, also wished their fans with a rib-tickling video.