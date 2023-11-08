Pakistani cricketers' shopping spree in Kolkata leaves fans in awe

KOLKATA – Pakistani cricketers took a break from training and went to shopping, which left fans in awe in Kolkata.

Usama Mir, Mohammad Haris, and Wasim Junior went to a shopping mall that was close to their team hotel.

Both fans and shopkeepers were buzzing over the Pakistani cricketers’ presence at the mall. The delight of the locals seeing Pakistani celebrities going around the mall was overwhelming.

The fans took photos with the Pakistani stars. In addition to being the centre of attention, the local audience extended well wishes for Pakistan in their next game against England.

Zaman Khan and Abdullah Shafique were also seen having fun while shopping in Kolkata.

The brains behind this shopping frenzy, Saud Shakeel, recommended that Usama and Abdullah buy gifts for their relatives as well, which led to even more shopping pleasure.