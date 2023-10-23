Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup match free Live Streaming here

Pakistan will take on in-form Afghanistan at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium today on Monday.

Monday's game will be challenging task of resurrecting a faltering campaign in the Cricket World Cup.

Asian sides renew their long-going rivalry, often reflected in the turbulent political relations, with both sides looking for a win at the Cricket World Cup.

Men in Green entered the leading ICC event with win over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, but the team faced back-to-back losses to arch-rival India and Australia.

With multiple blows, the team slipped to 5th spot in the points table with the top four going through to the semifinals.

Hashmatullah led Afghanistan, on the other hand, pulled off stunning win over defending champions England in the Cricket World Cup but have also slumped to three defeats.

Despite Afghanistan's top form in CWC, the team is yet to beat Green Shirts in ODI format, with Pakistan winning all 7 games that were played in the last decade.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match Live Streaming

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Where to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match Other Countries live stream and TV coverage