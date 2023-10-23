  

Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup match free Live Streaming here

Web Desk
11:10 AM | 23 Oct, 2023
Pakistan will take on in-form Afghanistan at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium today on Monday.

Monday's game will be challenging task of resurrecting a faltering campaign in the Cricket World Cup. 

Asian sides renew their long-going rivalry, often reflected in the turbulent political relations, with both sides looking for a win at the Cricket World Cup.

Men in Green entered the leading ICC event with win over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, but the team faced back-to-back losses to arch-rival India and Australia.

With multiple blows, the team slipped to 5th spot in the points table with the top four going through to the semifinals.

Hashmatullah led Afghanistan, on the other hand, pulled off stunning win over defending champions England in the Cricket World Cup but have also slumped to three defeats.

Despite Afghanistan's top form in CWC, the team is yet to beat Green Shirts in ODI format, with Pakistan winning all 7 games that were played in the last decade.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match Live Streaming

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web
tapmad TV Link Link Link
ARY Zap Link Link Link
Tamasha Link Link Link
Daraz Link Link Link

Where to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match Other Countries live stream and TV coverage

#PAKvAFG: Pakistan face Afghanistan in desperate need of win at Cricket World Cup 2023

12:19 PM | 23 Oct, 2023

Dubai police arrest Canadian-Indian businessman Sri Ram Tumuluri over bounced cheques 

09:01 AM | 23 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23rd October, 2023

