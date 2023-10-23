The recently held coveted International Pakistan Prestige Awards show 2023 in Manchester saw stars from the Pakistani entertainment fraternity in attendance. Dazzling in their crazy expensive couture, suits, and gowns, the constellation of A-list stars at the prestigious award show became a night to remember.

The star-studded event was graced by some of the most well-known faces of the industry including electrifying performances by up-and-coming stars with icons of the industry.

In a remarkable moment, Mehwish Hayat, a highly acclaimed figure in the Pakistani entertainment realm, achieved the coveted title of "Best Actress" at the 5th International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) hosted in Manchester. The award recognized her outstanding performance in the film “London Nahi Jaunga.”

The Lollywood actress is a true internet queen. The 35-year-old star's glittering career cemented her as one of the most sought-after actresses in both local and international entertainment fraternities. Having galore fans and followers on multiple social media platforms, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar star's virtual presence surely makes headlines.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-23/mehwish-hayat-wins-award-for-best-actress-at-ippa-1698066915-1885.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-10-23/mehwish-hayat-wins-award-for-best-actress-at-ippa-1698066920-5386.mp4

On the professional front, Hayat was recently seen in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Ms Marvel, and Enaaya.