  

Search

World

Dubai police arrest Canadian-Indian businessman Sri Ram Tumuluri over bounced cheques 

Web Desk
12:19 PM | 23 Oct, 2023
Dubai police arrest Canadian-Indian businessman Sri Ram Tumuluri over bounced cheques 

DUBAI – Law enforcement agencies in Dubai arrested controversial Canadian-Indian businessman Sri Ram Tumuluri over several bounced cheques and kept him in prison for a month.

Authorities confirmed that Sri Ram Tumuluri was arrested by the Dubai police after complaints made to the police and the banks by at least three victims whose cheques bounced after being issued to them by Mr Ram Tumuluri. 

“The arrest was made as part of a financial corruption investigation over the bounced cheques. The investigation is continuing,” said the govt source who added that Sri Ram Tumuluri is under investigation and his entry into the Middle East country will be banned if he doesn’t clear the debts to the people he owes money, mainly to the concerned complainants based in Dubai. 

Previously it was reported that Mr Ram’s Indian electric buses deal had hit road blocks due to lack of international funding of $8 billion.

Tumuluri claims to have two UAE entities, Mount Everest Global Trading and VGH Dubai. Records show he did attempt to raise funding in the UAE for the Malta PPP project but this was not successful. He was facilitated in this through the office and contacts of Mohammed Hanif Shaikh, Chairman of Emirates Holding Group. Both companies have shut their operations after failures.

Investigation in an American publication has revealed that Sri Ram Tumuluri’s partner in the Indian Rs2,800-crore electric buses deal, Thomas-Christan Seitz is known for close ties with the Kremlin and has worked for the interests of Russia’s feared spy agency KGB – now called the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

Two years ago, Ram Tumuluri’s England & Wales registered Causis Group Ltd won a tender for supplying The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) with 1,400 electric vehicles. Causis, registered in the UK but without any operations, is wholly owned by Tumuluri. Its operating entity is India-registered Causis E-Mobility Pvt Ltd.

According to a forensic study, Causis acquired a 100% stake of German-registered Eurabus GmbH in September 2021. Eurabus was founded and formerly owned by Thomas-Christan Seitz. Eurabus has previously claimed to be in the process of opening EV factories in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and possibly Tanzania.

Causis Group Ltd was incorporated in England and Wales on 11 June 2021 under company number 13452464 and the company is 100% owned by Jersey-incorporated New Horizons Investments Limited, which in turn is 100% owned by Tumuluri, papers show. Causis Group’s statutory Directors are Tumuluri, Peter Knez, Charles Paul Rowan, Thomas-Christian Seitz and Gary Anthony Dugan.

Examination of original German corporate filings reveals that Eurabus GmbH was registered on 02 July 2015 under company number HRB 168446B. Eurabus GmbH’s initial share capital was €25,000 and was 100% owned by Euracom Group GmbH, a company managed and controlled by Seitz. On 31 October 2019, Eurabus GmbH increased its share capital to €1.105 million. On 30 September 2021 Causis Group Ltd acquired 100% stake in Eurabus GmbH from Euracom Group GmbH.

In the article, Seitz is described as “Vice President” of the “Security Academy Waldmünchen” in Bavaria which was a branch of the “Academy for Legal Order, Security, and Defense Matters” in Moscow. The Academy was founded by Vladimir Putin himself. Putin is described as “Member No. 1”.

The article also states that Seitz and the academy were closely connected to an organisation called the “International Counterterrorism Association,” also in Moscow. That organisation in Germany, the article notes, can be connected to Karlshorst, Berlin where the KGB had its headquarters.

Exposed: Canadian-Indian businessman Ram Tumuluri and his controversial business practises 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

09:21 AM | 23 Oct, 2023

Over 260 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours as Israel continues ...

04:22 PM | 21 Oct, 2023

Swiss woman killed by Indian boyfriend, body thrown near Delhi school

08:27 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

Turkey, Jordan announce 3-day national mourning over Al-Ahli Hospital ...

09:24 AM | 18 Oct, 2023

Bloodbath in Gaza as over 500 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ...

12:49 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

Indian Supreme Court trashes plea to legalise same-sex marriages in ...

12:47 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

In a first, Sweden court convicts man over Quran desecration

Advertisement

Latest

12:19 PM | 23 Oct, 2023

Dubai police arrest Canadian-Indian businessman Sri Ram Tumuluri over bounced cheques 

Horoscope

09:01 AM | 23 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23rd October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee slips against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee depreciated in the open market market, losing ground against the dollar, and other foreign currencies. 

On Monday, October 23, 2023, USD was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.

Euro clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.8 283.5
Euro EUR 295.1 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.6 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.75 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 175.15 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.47 743.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.03 39.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 893.55 902.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.29 58.89
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move up despite downtrend trend in global market

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward momentum despite the downward trend in the international market.

On October 23, the price for 24-karat gold per tola was recorded at Rs209,000, and per tola price of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs191,583.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently available at Rs179,184, whereas 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be acquired for Rs164,252.

The recent rise in gold prices is due to a rise in the value of the USD, In the international market, the price of yellow metal experienced a downtrend, with the current rate hovering around $1,972 per ounce.

Gold rates in local market move up an down throughout the day. Please visit nearby gold markets for the most latest rates of bullion.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 23 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Karachi PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Islamabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Peshawar PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Quetta PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Sialkot PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Attock PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Gujranwala PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Jehlum PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Multan PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Bahawalpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Gujrat PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Nawabshah PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Chakwal PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Hyderabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Nowshehra PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Sargodha PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Faisalabad PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460
Mirpur PKR 209,000 PKR 2,460

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: