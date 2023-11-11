  

PAKvENG: England shatter Pakistan's hopes of playing World Cup semis

09:15 AM | 11 Nov, 2023
PAKvENG: England shatter Pakistan's hopes of playing World Cup semis
KOLKATA – England won by 93 runs as Pakistan lost the five matches for the first time in a World Cup on Sunday. 

A big total of 337 runs by England shattered Pakistan’s dreams of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023. Chasing the 338-run target, Pakistan were all out at 244 in 43.3 overs.

Pakistan required a win and a huge swing in net run rate from this match to move into the top four of the standings and secure a semi-final spot, but England’s large total left Babar Azam’s side requiring an impossible rate of scoring to usurp New Zealand in fourth spot.

Babar Azam’s side required to chase the 337-run target in 6.4 overs to qualify for the next round, an impossible thing. 

Jonny Bairstow and Malan made a strong start for their already eliminated side before their dismissal. Later, Ben Stokes (84) and Joe Root (60) played thrilling knocks to boost the total. 

Haris Rauf picked a three-wicket haul while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim took two wickets each. 

Earlier, England won the toss and decided to bat first.

Pakistan makes one change for must-win clash 

In a surprising move, Hassan Ali has been dropped out for Pakistan with Shadab Khan returning to the line-up.

The last games were won by both teams. They will now make a concerted effort to conclude their journey successfully.

Both teams are hoping to win the crucial game, but they have different goals in mind. 

After competing in the group stage, England are already out of the race to semi finals and prepared to bid adieu. On the other hand, Men in Green are making every effort to win the game handily and go to the playoffs. They are making a lot of effort, but the path is quite difficult. 

With four victories in their last eight games, Pakistan have a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals.

England will be hoping to guarantee a spot in the Champions Trophy, which is set for 2025.

Pakistan vs England World Cup Squads

PAKISTAN:  Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz.

ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

#PAKvENG: Kolkata weather update for November 11, 2023

