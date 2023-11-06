  

Pakistan can make it to semifinals 'with a little bit of divine intervention': Mickey Arthur

Web Desk
11:51 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
Mickey Arthur, the team director for Pakistan, prayed for "divine help" on Monday since the Green Shirts have a difficult road ahead of them to the World Cup semifinals.

Arthur remarked, "Who knows how we are going to go in this competition."

"I really believe we're going to make it to the semifinals, but we'll have to wait and see. We do know that by next Saturday, it will be in our possession.''

"We can make it to the semifinals with a little bit of divine intervention, but we still need to play well. I believe we only ever played the ideal game once, and that was against Bangladesh,'' he added.

Arthur also praised Fakhar Zaman's game-winning performances.

The 33-year-old left-hander Fakhar has been "just unbelievable" since joining the team, according to Arthur.

"In campaigns such as this one, it sometimes takes something to merely light the spark, and Fakhar definitely did that for us.''

"We are aware that he is remarkable when doing well. Fakhar has always had my utmost support because I believe he has the ability to alter games," he added.

He said, ''It goes without saying that Fakhar entering the side gave us fresh life. It was difficult at first to be without him. His performance was a touch inconsistent going into the tournament."

"He (Zaman) changes games whenever he bats, the longer he bats the more dominant we become," Arthur stated.

Despite the fact that the reigning champions have lost six of their last seven games, Arthur stated his squad must play at its highest level against England.

